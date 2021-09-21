Two more Illinoisans linked to Jan. 6 US Capitol riot arrested

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO — The Justice Department charged two more Illinois residents Tuesday in connection with the riot at the US Capitol.

David Wiersma, 66, and Dawn Frankowski, 53, were arrested Tuesday and are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the Justice Department, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wiersma was arrested in Posen. Prosecutors say he admitted to entering the building on Jan. 6.

Authorities arrested Frankowski in Naperville. Prosecutors said she told them that she traveled to Washington with Wiersma and went into the Capitol with him for 30 minutes.

The newspaper reports that Wiersma and Frankowski are at least the 15th and 16th Illinoisans arrested for insurrection at the Capitol.

Both are free on bond.