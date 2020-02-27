Man killed, another man critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East 69th Place. Police said the two men were walking when someone got out of a black SUV and opened fire.

19-year-old Quinton Brooks was struck in the head and upper body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was shot in hip, thigh, arm and stomach and is in serious condition at the same hospital.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter.

No one is in custody.

41.768721 -87.591029