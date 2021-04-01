Two episodes of ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ pulled from Nickelodeon

CHICAGO — Two episodes of “Spongebob Squarepants” have been pulled from airing.

One titled ” Kwarantined Crab” is from two years ago and Nickelodeon says it won’t air anymore because of sensitivities surrounding the real-world pandemic.

The other pulled episode, “Mid-Life Crustracean” first aired 18 years ago. Nickelodeon says it was actually pulled three years ago after a standards review determined some story elements were not appropriate for kids.

The episode featured a scene where Spongebob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs go on a “panty raid.”