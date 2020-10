Immigration has been a hotbed political issue. However, this election season, fewer people have been talking about the topic. Cardinal Blase Cupich is teaming up with Sister Norma Pimental in an effort to change that and keep hope alive.

The immigration ministry spearheaded by the archdiocese of Chicago is looking for inspiration from a woman dubbed “the angel at the border” who was named one of Time Magazine's most influential people of 2020.