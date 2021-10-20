Two being questioned after 2-year-old girl dies in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — Two people are being questioned after a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in Marquette Park and later died.

Chicago police said the toddler, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Alisson Zelaya, was in a home on the 6600 block of South California Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. She was unresponsive and taken to Holy Cross Hospital by her guardians. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.