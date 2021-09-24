Two 16-year-old boys shot in Hoffman Estates, dropped off at Oak Park hospital

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two 16-year-old boys were shot Friday in Hoffman Estates and dropped off at an Oak Park hospital.

At around 7 a.m., Chicago police said they were called to the 3800 West Chicago Avenue on the report of a shooting. The information stemmed from two 16-year-old boys who told police that they were shot at that location, which turned out to be unfounded.

Police said one of the boys were shot in the left shoulder and back and was transported from West Suburban Hospital to Stroger in serious condition. The other boy was shot in the left leg and is in fair condition at West Suburban Hospital.

Chicago police determined the incident occurred in Hoffman Estates after saying the boys told them inconsistent stories.

Earlier in the morning, Hoffman Estate police said a carjacking took place just before 5:45 a.m. in the 0-block of West Golf Road. Police said a man with a valid concealed carry card fired shots at the vehicle as they fled the scene.

The vehicle was found a short distance from the scene. Police have not connected the shooting and the carjacking at this time.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-882-1818.