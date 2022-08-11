The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American soldiers to serve as military pilots in World War II.

Their legacy is being preserved by “Tuskegee NEXT,” a group that is training underserved teens to become pilots and introduce careers in aviation.

Founder Steve Davis and cadets Madison Saunders and Jairo Vargas joined WGN News at 4 Thursday to discuss the program.

The Tuskegee Red Tail Ball is taking place Saturday at the DuPage Airport. Tickets are sold out, but they are still taking donations.