A group of volunteer firefighters gathered to demonstrate just how delicate of a balance deep frying that holiday turkey can be. (Credit: WHNT)

CHICAGO — As Thanksgiving approaches plans are being made for the holiday meal. The Chicago Fire Department is issuing its annual warning about deep frying turkeys with a demonstration.

CFD joined the Illinois Fire Marshal at Quinn Fire Academy to deep fry a turkey the wrong way. The annual demonstration shows just how quickly a grease fire can spread.