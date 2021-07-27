Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 90s with humid conditions, Air Quality Alert issued

CHICAGO — Sunny, hot and humid conditions Tuesday.

Another Air Action Alert Day has been issued with air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should limit their time doing outdoor activities.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air quality index.

This alert goes until midnight.

Winds: SW winds 5-15. High Temps: Low 90s, mid 80s by the lake.

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

Clear skies tonight. Sun goes down around 8:15 p.m. Light wind. Low Temps: Near 70.

Wednesday Forecast: Continued hot but increasing clouds in the afternoon. Showers are thunderstorms move through Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs near 90, mid 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook shows some cooler and more comfortable temperatures ahead. Mid 80s is normal for this part of summer and we’ll be close to that if not a few degrees cooler for Friday through the weekend. Normal high/low: 84/67. Yesterday: 94/70

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.