TSA aims to stay safe amid Labor Day weekend travel

CHICAGO — As many Americans look to travel for Labor Day weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSA and other leaders look to take precautions to avoid a spike in cases.

With air travel passenger volumes steadily rising, the TSA said they are working to ensure travelers are aware of new safety measures.

This includes TSA agents wearing masks, gloves and face shields while conducting security checks. Checkpoint surfaces and equipment will also be regularly cleaned, with some airports featuring touchless technology as well.

Despite air traffic rebounding, AAA predicts that 97% of Americans traveling this Labor Day weekend will be using their cars, already leading to an increase in highway traffic across the region and country.

In Chicago, Friday afternoon traffic has seen a drastic increase, particularly on eastbound expressways where many Chicago area residents are expected to visit Indiana and Michigan.

There is some reprieve for the vast amount of road travelers this weekend, as Labor Day weekend gas prices are at their lowest average since 2004.