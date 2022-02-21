Trump’s social media app goes live on Apple App Store

In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Trump remains the most popular figure with the GOP base as he considers another bid for the White House.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(The Hill) – Truth Social, the social media platform backed by former President Trump, launched in the Apple App Store Monday, although the product does not appear to be fully functional for all users.

People who downloaded the app Monday were invited to register to the platform but were mostly added to a growing wait list.

One beta tester with early access to the platform told The Hill the app slowed down significantly Sunday evening when users started getting added en masse.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who left Congress to head Trump’s media company, had previously said the app would be fully operational by the end of March.

Truth Social is entering a competitive social media landscape occupied not only by giants like Facebook and Twitter but also by other apps catering to right-wing audiences.

Many of those platforms, including Parler and Gettr, saw their user bases explode after Trump was removed from major networks following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

But few have been able to sustain growth, partially because Trump himself never signed up for any of them.