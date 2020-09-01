Trump visit to Kenosha draws friends and foes of the president

KENOSHA, Wisc. — President Trump’s visit to Kenosha Tuesday drew supporters and foes of the president.

Outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse, the difference in ideology was decidedly loud.

Hundreds of Trump supported and those who oppose the president showed up as the Commander-in-Chief visited the city by the state line.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” said Trump during his visit. “And he condemned Democrats for not immediately accepting his offer of federal assistance, claiming “They just don’t want us to come, These governors don’t want to call, and the mayors don’t want to call. They have to ask.”

Two miles away, Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake was joined by Rev. Jesse Jackson and others. Family said the reports by the Trump administration of an offer to meet with the president during this visit never happened.

Blake focused on his nephew’s recovery and reforms in the system.

“That fist you put up I the air, raise it higher in unity and come on board with the Blakes,” he said. “We’re going to make some big changes that affect all the little Jakes around this nation.”

Back near the courthouse, Kenosha resident Koerri Elijah hoped for calmer heads to prevail during the president’s visit.

“I wish it were in a manner where people were a little more civilized with big crowds like this and people just shouting at each other,” said Elijah. “There’s not going to be any resolution that comes from that.”

At around 4 p.m., police responded to increased tension between Black Lives Matter supporters and Trump supporters. Two people were taken away by authorities.