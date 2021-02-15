Trump surprises supporters holding Presidents Day rally in his honor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Former President Donald Trump surprised his supporters in Florida by making an appearance at their Presidents Day rally Monday.
A large crowd gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida Monday afternoon to show their support for Trump.
The event, billed as a “peaceful and patriotic” pro-Trump rally, was held on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue, which is located near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.
Rally organizers say the event intended to support “America’s greatest president.” Photos from the rally show attendees displaying pro-Trump signs and waving flags.
While the rally was underway, Trump’s motorcade drove by. The former president was seen smiling and giving “two thumbs up” to his supporters.
Forty-three Republican senators voted not to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.
If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running for office again.