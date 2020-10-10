Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and his team laid out a return to political activities, including a big White House event on Saturday and a rally in Florida on Monday, a week after his coronavirus hospitalization.

Democratic opponent Joe Biden is scheduled to continue his own campaigning with an event in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. The latest NewsNation/Emerson College poll of Michigan shows the vice president has a 10-point lead among those polled. Biden’s current advantage is outside the margin of error of 3.6%. T

The president has not been seen in public — other than in White House-produced videos — since his return days ago from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the coronavirus.

Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday for what his administration calls “a peaceful protest for law & order.”

Trump is expected to address from the White House balcony. All attendees are required to bring masks or will be provided with them, and also will be given temperature checks and asked to fill out a brief questionnaire. Attendees will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, which include mask-wearing and social distancing.

Thursday’s town hall-style Trump-Biden debate was officially canceled, a few days after Trump backed away when the sponsoring commission switched it from face-to-face to virtual following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.