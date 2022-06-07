The story of Afong Moy is now on stage in TimeLine Theatre’s “The Chinese Lady.” Director Helen Young shares the details that historians do know about the 14 year old brought from China by traders who hoped she would be able to help them sell their Chinese goods.

She would go on to meet historical figures, watch the country’s changing views on women and immigrants as well as experience a number of highs and lows herself.

See “The Chinese Lady” at Theater Wit, now through June 18th, available live or virtually with closed captioning in Chinese.

Visit here for tickets and more information.