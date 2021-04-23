‘True hero’ Good Samaritan stabbed to death after man punches 14-year-old girl at Berwyn grocery store

BERWYN, Ill. — A Good Samaritan was stabbed to death inside a Berwyn grocery store Friday morning after the suspect punched a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Just before 10:15 a.m., police were dispatched to Valle’s Produce, located in the 6300 Cermak Road, on the report of a fight.

When police arrived, they observed a man lying on the floor near the check-out area suffering from multiple stab wounds. Additional officers were directed to a nearby alley when they located another victim who was stabbed.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 14-year-old girl went up to her mother, who was working as a cashier, and then asked her how much a bottle of water was.

Police said a man became irate, accused her of cutting the line and began swearing at her. After the girl said she was not cutting, the man punched her several times in the face. The mother then tried to intervene and was struck in the head and ear.

A Good Samaritan, later identified as Humberto Guzman, 32, of Justice, intervened and protected the females. The suspect began to walk out of the store, then circled back and stabbed the Good Samaritan multiple times.

Guzman was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cuyler Avenue. Another Good Samaritan attempted to stop the suspect and was stabbed in an alley. He suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This is a tragic incident in which a Good Samaritan, a True Hero, placed himself into danger in an effort to protect a teenage child and her mother,” Chief of Police Michael Cimaglia said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 708-795-2160.