Driver, passenger suffer non-life-threatening injuries; No one in the home was injured

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Two people were injured Friday when a truck crashed through a suburban home.

Police said officers responded to the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove around 5 p.m.

Police said the initial investigation appears that the man driving the truck may have suffered a medical issue driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to crash.

The driver and the female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was injured in the house.