DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Two people were injured Friday when a truck crashed through a suburban home.
Police said officers responded to the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove around 5 p.m.
Police said the initial investigation appears that the man driving the truck may have suffered a medical issue driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to crash.
The driver and the female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one was injured in the house.