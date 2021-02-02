Truck hits Long Grove Bridge…again

LONG GROVE, Ill. — Long Grove’s historic covered bridge had another run in with a truck this week.

WGN was sent video of the collision that proves the boxcar was no match for the bridge, which has seen its fair share of crashes in recent years.

Back in 2018, the bridge was severely damaged and remained closed until last year. The bridge was then hit twice a week after it reopened.

This time, the bridge sustained only minor damage. The truck, however, was not as lucky.

“Goodbye to your truck” is heard in a video of the collision recorded by Jeffery Taylor, Ma and Pa’s Candy owner.

