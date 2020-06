Mitch Trubisky spoke to the Chicago media for the first time since the end of last season. Trubisky said he was “pissed off in a good way” when the team traded for Nick Foles to compete against for the starting spot.

He also said he was not surprised Bears decided not to pick up the fifth year option on his contract. Trubisky said he understands why the Bears would feel like he needs to earn his new contract.