Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded. NHC says 2005 still holds the record for most number of named storms in a season at 28. One more storm this year and the record is tied.

For those counting, 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season (28). NHC identified an "unnamed" subtropical storm in its post-season analysis that year, which is included in the total. With #Zeta, the number for 2020 currently stands at 27. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 25, 2020

Forecasters say the storm is centered about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Sunday morning. It is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is nearly stationary, but expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Monday night and early Tuesday, NHC says. Heavy rainfall is expected from Zeta through Wednesday across parts of Cuba, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, southern Florida and the Keys.

Zeta could be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday.