TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic
- Stimulus checks: Hours left to cut deal with $1,200 direct payments before Election Day
- ‘Clouds’, by teen who died of cancer seven years ago, hits No. 1 on iTunes
- The best of this morning’s 9 @ 9: ‘That’s like boiling a pizza’ – Robin’s experience using a crock-pot for the first time in 15 years
- You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99