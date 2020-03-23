You can still adopt a pet during Illinois’ ‘stay at home’ order

CHICAGO — What better way to celebrate National Puppy Day than by adopting a new best friend during the stay at home order?

PAWS Chicago is encouraging people who are stuck inside during the COVID-19 shutdown to take their “ComPETibility” test and see who would be the best match for them.

PAWS’ Lincoln Park location is offering virtual adoption for vulnerable animals most in need of homes.

Some shelters are closed during the stay in home order, but most are accepting donations on their websites.

Here's how you can still adopt during the Shelter in Place order. 🐶❤️🐱



1. Visit https://t.co/doAzMWFJxR to meet adoptable animals



2. Take our ComPETibility Quiz & fill out an application



3. Fill out the Virtual Adoption form at https://t.co/SGLuu5jrtm!



🐶🐱: Walter, Muffin pic.twitter.com/c6ndeXG2mT — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) March 22, 2020

For a list of Chicago area animal shelters click here.