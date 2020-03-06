Winners of Buffalo Wild Wings’ March Madness contest get to stay overnight at Lincoln Park location

CHICAGO — If you were planning to spend most of March Madness at Buffalo Wild Wings watching games and drinking beer, the restaurant is giving you a chance to really make it your home away from home.

As part of a March Madness promotion, Buffalo Wild Wings is opening “BnB-Dubs,” a bed-and-breakfast inside the Lincoln Park location at 1832 N. Clybourn Ave. The chain is hosting a contest and the winners get a complimentary overnight stay from March 19-20.

To enter, you need to post on Instagram or Twitter about why you’re the ultimate March Madness fan. You need to use the hashtag #bnbdubscontest and tag a friend you want there with you.

Throughout the contest, be sure to check your DMs to see if you’ve won. The last day to enter is March 12.

Winners get to spend the night on bunk beds and get hot wings for breakfast. Each winner also gets a custom bathrobe that looks like a varsity jacket.

For more information visit bnbdubs.com.

The first round of March Madness is March 17.