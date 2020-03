CHICAGO — Wilco is coming back to Chicago in August after their residency this winter at the Chicago Theater.

The Chicago-based band will bring indie rock pioneers Sleater-Kinney to the Pritzker Pavilion on August 29.

Wilco’s 2016 Pritzker Pavillion concert featured a 31-song setlist with two encores.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets visit jamusa.com