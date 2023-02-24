The Pepper and Egg sandwich that is served at Buona Beef during Lent. (Courtesy: Buona Beef)

Several Chicago and suburban spots adding sandwich on menu for Lent

CHICAGO – For Catholics around the Chicago area, there is a treat for Lent that is returning a number of places over the next month and a half.

The pepper and egg sandwich provides an option for those who are adhering to the rule of not having meat during the season on Fridays from February 24 through Easter on April 9. It features scrambled eggs, sauteed green peppers, and occasionally red peppers that are traditionally served on french bread.

It’s believed by many to have originated in Chicago between the late 19th century and early 20th-century Italian immigrants in the late 19th or early 20th century. Over the years, it’s become a popular meatless item for Catholics with a number of restaurants making them.

Here are a few places in the Chicago area where you can find them this season.

Multiple Locations

The item will be on the menu on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the Lent season.

701 W 31st Street, Chicago,

The Bridgeport restaurant features the pepper and egg sandwich as part of their Lent menu.

7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park

Known for its Italian Beef, the longtime favorite is serving up the pepper and egg sandwich on Fridays during Lent.

1408 W. Madison Street , Chicago

The West Loop establishment serves the pepper and egg sandwich year-round, so enjoy it whenever you like!

Multiple Locations

The Pepper and Egg Sandwich is available at restaurants in the chain that are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin. They will be served at the restaurant through April 7.

7007 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago

The business is in its 48th year of serving a special Lent version of its pepper and egg sandwich that is served on Friday during Lent.