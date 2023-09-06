SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have released dramatic bodycam footage showing an officer’s “heroic” rescue of an unresponsive driver from a burning truck after a fiery crash.

According to the Salisbury Police Department (SPD), Lt. Corey Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 8 when he witnessed a tractor-trailer hit the retaining wall on Interstate 85 and catch fire.

“Without hesitation,” the SPD said, Brooks ran to the truck’s cab and found the driver unconscious. After radioing for assistance, Brooks pulled the driver from his seat and over the passenger side, through the door. Another unidentified driver helped the lieutenant bring the driver across two lanes of traffic as the flames quickly engulfed the truck’s cabin.

The driver regained consciousness as fire and EMS arrived on the scene. He was able to walk of his own accord to the ambulance and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, police said.

Brooks, from Sumter, South Carolina, has been with the SPD since 2001, starting as a patrol officer before “rising through the ranks.” He currently serves as lieutenant of the criminal investigations / violent crimes unit and has received a number of accolades during his time with the SPD, the department said.

Credit: Salisbury Police Department via Storyful