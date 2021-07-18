Watch: Heroic rescue of missing Ohio dog found inside wall

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The 5-day search for a missing dog ends with a happy reunion after a Cincinnati homeowner heard crying in the garage wall.

In a Facebook post, the Cincinnati Fire Department says “missing posters” were put up for Gertie in hopes that someone might have seen something.

Fire crews responded to a report of a dog stuck inside a wall on Thompson Heights Avenue.

Crews quickly realized there was a dog that had fallen down a crevice and was now trapped between two concrete walls.

Officials said there was no way to lift the dog out of the crevice so the best option was to break open the wall with a sledgehammer giving Gertie enough room to get out.

After the rescue, the dog is seen in the video with a wagging tail after a job well done by Truck 20.

