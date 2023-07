NEWARK, Calif. — Nearly a dozen ducklings are back with their mother duck after being trapped in a storm drain.

The video above from the Alameda County Fire Department shows a pair of its firefighters lifting ten baby ducks out of a drain and onto the street. Their mother was waiting and quacking nearby as one by one the brood was reunited.

Truck 28 was behind the rescue which took place on July 10.

Credit: Alameda County Fire via Storyful