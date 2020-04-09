Trump asked about potential pardon for Tiger King’s Joe Exotic during COVID-19 briefing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tiger King phenomenon has reached the highest levels of the United States government.

President Donald Trump was asked Wednesday during a COVID-19 press briefing if he would consider a pardon for Joe Exotic, whose story has become a Netflix sensation.

Trump joked that he would look into it.

Steven Nelson, a reporter for the New York Post, defended himself against online criticism of the question by noting he also asked about World Health Organization funding and the recovery infrastructure bill.

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison his role in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.