Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells cancels season

WISCONSIN DELLS, Ill. — Another popular summer attraction has canceled its season due to the coronavirus.

The Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells announced Tuesday it is shutting down.

After 68 summers of providing family entertainment the water ski and boat race show will not go on.

The organization issued a statement that said in part:

Due to Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order and uncertainty of when businesses can resume operations, the Tommy Bartlett Show will not be opening for the 2020 summer season. The venerable water ski, sky and stage show was slated to begin its 69th summer run in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, May 22 of Memorial Day weekend. With most businesses ordered shutdown statewide through May 26 and the uncertainty of large gatherings being allowed, the decision was made to not open the Show this summer.

In the statement, Tom Diehl, president and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show, said canceling the show “is catastrophic to a small, family-owned business where all of the yearly revenue is generated in a three-month period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.”

The company has notified its seasonal staff of 115 that they can no longer provide jobs for them this summer. Employees include stage performers and water-skiers, as well as seasonal ticket agents, concession workers, sound and lighting personnel, stagehands and grounds crew.

The show debuted in 1952 and was created by Chicago-based radio announcer and showman Tommy Bartlett.