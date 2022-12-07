CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’

The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year.

“O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling public,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “I am thrilled that Global Traveler’s readers are recognizing our airport’s superior travel experience and dining options. I look forward to continued improvements at both of Chicago’s airports furthering our city’s status as a premiere travel hub.”

SEE ALSO: TSA officials find dog in passenger’s bag at Wisconsin airport

Back in September, OAG, an aviation research firm, also named O’Hare the most connected ‘Megahub’ airport in the world, a first since 2016.

GT magazine’s Reader Survey Awards results are currently in its December issue.

Last month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Lightfoot in announcing that construction could begin on a significant international terminal expansion at O’Hare, increasing gate capacity by 25% and adding restaurants and amenities.