Third grade teacher makes full-court shot, earns her class hot chocolate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in Washington, D.C promised her third graders hot chocolate if she sank a half court shot — and she did just that.

A video shows Georgetown’s Holy Trinity School teacher Ms. Fitz — in a schoolyard surrounded by students — dribbling the ball, shooting it from across the court and making the basket.

The students are seen in the video screaming with delight and excitement, knowing that a round of hot chocolate was soon instore for them.

The video was first shared on Dec. 20 and has since gone viral with thousands of likes on Instagram

Anyone interest in donating to the school’s financial aid and scholarship programs can donate here.