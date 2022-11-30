CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been 14 years since the first “Twilight” movie hit theaters, but starting this Friday you can catch the entire series on the big screen once more.
Cinemark is bringing back the beloved (and also hated-on) films for an event they’re calling the “‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas” marathon.
“Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or team nostalgia, prepare to sink your teeth into this immortal saga once again,” the company said in a statement.
When originally released, the films made billions of dollars and turned actors Robert Pattinson (Edward), Kristen Stewart (Kristen) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob) into overnight stars.
Here is the schedule for the screenings, in order (times vary):
- “Twilight” on Dec. 2
- “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” on Dec. 3
- “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on Dec. 4
- “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” on Dec. 5
- “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” on Dec. 6
More information on theaters and tickets can be found on Cinemark’s website.