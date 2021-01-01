Target issues recall on some baby clothing due to choking hazards

Almost half a million articles of baby clothing are being recalled by Target because some of their snaps may break off and pose a choking hazard.

The recall covers some “Cat and Jack” brand swimsuits and some rompers made by “Cloud.”

Details on the recall include the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.

Also included the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.

The items were sold both in-store and online.

They can be returned at the store, or by getting a pre-paid shipping label from Target.

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

More information at

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Target-Recalls-Infant-Toddler-Girls-One-Piece-Rashguard-Swimsuits-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Target-Recalls-Infant-Rompers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard