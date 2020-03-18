Sue takes a cue from Shedd’s penguins, strolls around closed Field Museum

CHICAGO — During the Field Museum’s closure amid fears about spreading COVID-19, Chicago’s most beloved dinosaur took a cue from the internet’s most beloved penguins.

Video shows Sue browsing exhibits at the empty museum.

Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/X5z1yo5VU1 — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) March 18, 2020

Video of penguins at the Shedd Aquarium continue to go viral as people quarantining themselves at home look for some levity online.

Videos posted to Twitter of the penguins have been shared more than 100,000 times.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Chicago’s Music Box Theater also got in on the fun. They released their “penguin” named “Tickets” out to explore the empty theater during their closure.

Inspired by our friends at @Shedd_Aquarium, the Music Box is also letting our penguin out to explore the theatre while we are closed.



Everyone, say hello to Tickets!🐧 pic.twitter.com/aGYmSEGy4U — Music Box Theatre (@musicboxtheatre) March 17, 2020

Related Content With Shedd closed to humans, penguins take opportunity to explore and visit other animals