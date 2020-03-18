Sue takes a cue from Shedd’s penguins, strolls around closed Field Museum

CHICAGO — During the Field Museum’s closure amid fears about spreading COVID-19, Chicago’s most beloved dinosaur took a cue from the internet’s most beloved penguins.
Video shows Sue browsing exhibits at the empty museum.
Video of penguins at the Shedd Aquarium continue to go viral as people quarantining themselves at home look for some levity online.
Videos posted to Twitter of the penguins have been shared more than 100,000 times.
Chicago’s Music Box Theater also got in on the fun. They released their “penguin” named “Tickets” out to explore the empty theater during their closure.