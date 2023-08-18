Look at the person to your left. Look at the person to your right. Odds are one of you have at least one tattoo.

A new Pew Research Center survey shows sporting some ink has become broadly accepted among Americans in recent decades. What’s more, it’s a trend which seems to span fairly evenly across a variety of demographics.

The survey found 32% of adults have a tattoo with 22% have more than one. This can be roughly compared to a 2010 survey which showed 23% of adults had a tattoo, however it can’t be a direct comparison because of noted changes to the center’s survey mode.

As for who is most likely to have a tattoo, the survey broke down their results by: gender, race and ethnicity, age, education, income, religion, and sexual orientation. Those demographics were further broken down by likelihood to have one tattoo versus more than one tattoo. Though the combined percentages show a decent amount of variance, single tattoo likelihood is almost equal across all groups. Take a look:

% of surveyed Americans who say they currently have one tattoo

Total | 11

Gender

Men | 10

Women | 12

Race and Ethnicity

White | 11

Black | 11

Hispanic | 12

Asian | 5

Age

18-29 | 10

30-49 | 14

50-64 | 10

65+ | 8

Education

H.S. or less | 12

Some College | 11

Bachelor’s | 9

Postgraduate | 9

Income

Lower | 13

Middle | 11

Higher | 9

Sexual Orientation

LGB | 12

Straight | 11

The survey also found there were no major differences in likelihood to have a tattoo between political affiliations, whether someone lived in an urban, suburban, or rural community, or between veterans and non-veterans.

As to why Americans have tattoos, at 69% the most commonly cited reason was to honor or remember someone or something.

Tattoos may just be the greatest unifier Americans didn’t realize they had.

See the full survey results here.

