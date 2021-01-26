Special bobbleheads celebrate the Super Bowl XX Champion Bears

CHICAGO — It was 35 years ago today that the Chicago Bears won the Super Bowl.

To mark the anniversary of that legendary season, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a special series of officially-licensed tributes to Bears legends Tuesday.

From a diving Walter Payton to Coach Ditka, Jim McMahon and Brian Urlacher riding howling bears, the limited-edition bobbleheads celebrate the Bears’ Super Bowl XX win.

The bobblehead showing a diving Sweetness is on sale through the hall of fame’s website for $40.