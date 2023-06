Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off base fares for flights booked before Thursday for travel this fall.

It’s part of the airline’s big birthday sale as it celebrates its 52nd year in business this week.

The flights must be booked between now and 11:59 p.m. PST Thursday.

According to Southwest, the flights have to be booked for travel between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14. The promo can’t be used for travel between Nov.16-27.

To get the discount, use the promo code 40OFF when you book.