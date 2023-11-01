DoorDash is giving customers a warning about tipping. Users of the app have noticed a new warning screen popping up. It says refusing to tip might mean your food takes longer to get delivered.

It says “Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

DoorDash says they are adding the prompt to be transparent with users and give them the best experience possible on the app. They also said that they want to encourage users to leave tips for the drivers.

The Verge reports DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said the message is “something that we’re currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community.”