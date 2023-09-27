CHICAGO – It’s that time of year when everyone will dare to be scared – and we’ve got a few places that can help you find that Halloween spirit.

WGN News Now has come up with a list of Haunted Houses in the Chicagoland area that are slated to be opened in late September or early October.

Here are some of the places we’ve found that you can visit over the 2023 Halloween season.

Chicago

Nightmare on Clark Street

Bamboo Club – 3505 North Clark Street, Chicago

Open through Oct. 31

Website

The Catacombs

6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago

Oct. 6 – Oct. 29

Website

North Suburbs

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th Street, Zion

Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Website

Scream Scene

4701 Oakton Street, Skokie

Oct. 6 – Nov. 4

Website

Fright Fest

Six Flags Great America – 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee

Now until Oct. 31

Website

Northwest Suburbs

Realm of Terror

421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach

Sept. 29 – Oct. 29

Website

Evil Intentions

900 Grace St, Elgin

Sept. 29 – Oct. 31

Website

West Suburbs

13th Floor

5050 River Road, Schiller Park

Open through Nov. 5

Website

Basement of the Dead

42 West New York Street, Aurora

Open through Nov. 4

Website

Sonny Acres Haunted Barn

29W310 North Ave, West Chicago

Sept. 29 – Oct. 29

Website

Disturbia Haunted House

1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove

Open through Nov. 4

Website

Massacre Haunted House

299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Website

Northwest Indiana

Haunted Hills

7611 E Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN

Sept. 30 – Nov. 4

Website

Reapers Realm

626 177th Street, Hammond, IN

Oct. 6 – Oct. 31

Website

Haunted Forest of Northwest Indiana

13039 Wicker Avenue

Oct. 13 – Oct. 28

Website

South Suburbs

Killdare Haunted City

8100 South Beloit Avenue, Bridgeview

Sept. 30 – Oct. 31

Website

Midnight Terror

5540 W. 111th Street, Oak Lawn

Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Website

Southwest Suburbs

HellsGate Haunted House

301 W. 2nd Street, Lockport (Parking lot to shuttle to house)

Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Website

Old Joliet Haunted Prison

401 Woodruff Road, Joliet

Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Website