CHICAGO – It’s that time of year when everyone will dare to be scared – and we’ve got a few places that can help you find that Halloween spirit.

WGN News Now has come up with a list of Haunted Houses in the Chicagoland area that are slated to be opened in late September or early October.

Here are some of the places we’ve found that you can visit over the 2023 Halloween season.

Chicago

Nightmare on Clark Street

  • Bamboo Club – 3505 North Clark Street, Chicago
  • Open through Oct. 31
  • Website

The Catacombs

  • 6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago
  • Oct. 6 – Oct. 29
  • Website

North Suburbs

Dungeon of Doom

  • 600 29th Street, Zion
  • Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Scream Scene

  • 4701 Oakton Street, Skokie
  • Oct. 6 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Fright Fest

  • Six Flags Great America – 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee
  • Now until Oct. 31
  • Website

Northwest Suburbs

Realm of Terror

  • 421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach
  • Sept. 29 – Oct. 29
  • Website

Evil Intentions

  • 900 Grace St, Elgin
  • Sept. 29 – Oct. 31
  • Website

West Suburbs

13th Floor

  • 5050 River Road, Schiller Park
  • Open through Nov. 5
  • Website

Basement of the Dead

  • 42 West New York Street, Aurora
  • Open through Nov. 4
  • Website

Sonny Acres Haunted Barn

  • 29W310 North Ave, West Chicago
  • Sept. 29 – Oct. 29
  • Website

Disturbia Haunted House

  • 1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove
  • Open through Nov. 4
  • Website

Massacre Haunted House

  • 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery
  • Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Northwest Indiana

Haunted Hills

  • 7611 E Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN
  • Sept. 30 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Reapers Realm

  • 626 177th Street, Hammond, IN
  • Oct. 6 – Oct. 31
  • Website

Haunted Forest of Northwest Indiana

  • 13039 Wicker Avenue
  • Oct. 13 – Oct. 28
  • Website

South Suburbs

Killdare Haunted City

  • 8100 South Beloit Avenue, Bridgeview
  • Sept. 30 – Oct. 31
  • Website

Midnight Terror

  • 5540 W. 111th Street, Oak Lawn
  • Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Southwest Suburbs

HellsGate Haunted House

  • 301 W. 2nd Street, Lockport (Parking lot to shuttle to house)
  • Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
  • Website

Old Joliet Haunted Prison

  • 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet
  • Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
  • Website