CHICAGO – It’s that time of year when everyone will dare to be scared – and we’ve got a few places that can help you find that Halloween spirit.
WGN News Now has come up with a list of Haunted Houses in the Chicagoland area that are slated to be opened in late September or early October.
Here are some of the places we’ve found that you can visit over the 2023 Halloween season.
Chicago
Nightmare on Clark Street
- Bamboo Club – 3505 North Clark Street, Chicago
- Open through Oct. 31
- Website
The Catacombs
- 6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago
- Oct. 6 – Oct. 29
- Website
North Suburbs
Dungeon of Doom
- 600 29th Street, Zion
- Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
- Website
Scream Scene
- 4701 Oakton Street, Skokie
- Oct. 6 – Nov. 4
- Website
Fright Fest
- Six Flags Great America – 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee
- Now until Oct. 31
- Website
Northwest Suburbs
Realm of Terror
- 421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 29
- Website
Evil Intentions
- 900 Grace St, Elgin
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 31
- Website
West Suburbs
13th Floor
- 5050 River Road, Schiller Park
- Open through Nov. 5
- Website
Basement of the Dead
- 42 West New York Street, Aurora
- Open through Nov. 4
- Website
Sonny Acres Haunted Barn
- 29W310 North Ave, West Chicago
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 29
- Website
Disturbia Haunted House
- 1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove
- Open through Nov. 4
- Website
Massacre Haunted House
- 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery
- Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
- Website
Northwest Indiana
Haunted Hills
- 7611 E Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN
- Sept. 30 – Nov. 4
- Website
Reapers Realm
- 626 177th Street, Hammond, IN
- Oct. 6 – Oct. 31
- Website
Haunted Forest of Northwest Indiana
- 13039 Wicker Avenue
- Oct. 13 – Oct. 28
- Website
South Suburbs
Killdare Haunted City
- 8100 South Beloit Avenue, Bridgeview
- Sept. 30 – Oct. 31
- Website
Midnight Terror
- 5540 W. 111th Street, Oak Lawn
- Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
- Website
Southwest Suburbs
HellsGate Haunted House
- 301 W. 2nd Street, Lockport (Parking lot to shuttle to house)
- Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
- Website
Old Joliet Haunted Prison
- 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet
- Sept. 29 – Nov. 4
- Website