SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WXIN) – Wondering what almost $50 million can get you on the Indiana real estate market?

For this home in Santa Claus, Indiana, it can get you a lot.

It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550-acre lot with 50,782 square feet of buildings.

Built in 2003, the resort-like property includes 3.5 miles of paved trails winding around lakes, botanical gardens and waterfalls.

See photos of the sprawling property courtesy of Key Associates Signature Realty:

The description on Redfin gives Big Tree Farm a pretty abysmal 13 out of 100 when it comes to how walkable the surrounding neighborhood is, but that’s likely not a problem for any serious buyers. After all, the future owner will be just “10 minutes from jet-accessible Huntingburg International Airport.”

“In the sprawling Guest Quarters, known as ‘The Stables,’ each guest suite is named after Kentucky Derby winners from nearby Churchill Downs,” the listing reads. “The thoughtfully appointed rooms were modeled after Four Seasons Hotel New York. The luxurious guest suites have a resort-like feel, are generously sized, and exquisitely furnished with every comfort and amenity.”

The estate has 15 beds and 16.5+ baths and a three-car garage.

It comes with many amenities but ones to highlight are large stone fire pits, a garden amphitheater, shooting range, basketball court, horseshoe pits, mature forest canopy with wooded trails for mountain biking or ATV riding, and many gathering places to be able to enjoy the views of the property.

The property was originally built as a private estate to enjoy with family and friends, the listing says, but Big Tree Farm has more recently been used as an entertainment venue that has attracted “visitors from all over the world.”

Time to drain your savings? Or possibly win the lottery…