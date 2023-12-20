Can you imagine walking through TSA security checkpoints at O’Hare without having to take off your coat or shoes, or even remove items from your carry-on? That experience is something the United States Department of Homeland Security is close to making a reality through their “Screening at Speed” program.

According to aviation officials, through the Screening at Speed Program, work is being done on developing technology that would allow for airport checkpoints to screen 300 airplane passengers and their carry-on luggage per lane, per hour, which boils down to roughly five passengers screened per minute, or one passenger screened every 12 seconds.

Future airport screening concept design from 2015. Photo credit: DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)

Although there is not yet a timetable for implementation at O’Hare or Midway International Airports in Chicago, DHS officials said a rollout at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is planned to begin in Jan. 2024.

Aviation officials said the new systems will reduce the need to remove outerwear, liquids or electronics from carry-on bags, while dynamically adapting to information provided by risk-based screenings, once it has been fully designed, tested, and passed the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) highest standard of safety.

What’s more is that the Screening at Speed program is also developing a passenger self-screening approach where travelers can complete the entire screening process without engaging a TSA security officer.

“Like self-ordering kiosks at fast food and sit-down restaurants, self-service screening allows passengers in the Trusted Traveler Program to complete the security screening process on their own,” said Screening at Speed Program Manager Dr. John Fortune. “Travelers will use passenger and carry-on screening systems at individual consoles or screening lanes themselves, reducing the number of pat downs and bag inspections TSOs need to perform and freeing their time to be reallocated to the busier aspects of screening operations.”

In 2021, Screening at Speed created a Broad Agency Announcement with TSA for an airport self-service screening concept design and prototype, initially intended for TSA pre-check passengers. The US Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) challenged industry to propose innovative concepts for what a self-service screening solution might look like.

Later that year, S&T awarded four contracts to three companies: Micro-X of Federal Way, Washington; Vanderlande Industries Inc. of Marietta, Georgia; and Voxel Radar of San Francisco.

Each of the companies are working with Screening at Speed and TSA to develop self-screening concepts, prototypes, and hardware that enable new screening paradigms while meeting TSA’s rigorous security standards.

For more information on the innovations being designed and developed to improve air travel around the United States, visit the DHS’s website.