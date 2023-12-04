Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is on to his next job after the House voted to expel him last week: selling videos on Cameo.

The ousted New York Republican — who dubs himself a “Former congressional ‘Icon’” on the platform — is selling personal videos for $150 each. Customers can request holiday messages and birthday wishes from Santos, or they can ask him for gossip, a pep talk, a roast or advice.

Site visitors not interested in a video can opt to purchase a direct message to the ex-Congressman instead for $10.

Santos appears to be soliciting customers for his new venture: The link to his Cameo profile is included on his Twitter profile. A source familiar confirmed to The Hill the account belongs to Santos.

The launch of Santos’s Cameo career comes just days after the House voted in a bipartisan fashion to end the New York Republican’s tenure in Congress only 11 months after it began. The vote was historic, making Santos the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the House.

Lawmakers forced a vote on his ouster shortly after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on the embattled New York Republican, which found that he “violated federal criminal laws.”

It also determined that Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes, including trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, on Botox and other cosmetic procedures, at the luxury brand Hermés and for purchases from OnlyFans, a subscription platform that is largely used for adult content.