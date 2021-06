CHICAGO — A home affectionately called the “Candy Land House” in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood is for sale.

Current owner, Jackie Seiden designed the home with her late husband Don.

The home is located in the 500 block of West Pratt Boulevard and the asking price is $600,000.

Block Club Chicago reports the couple moved in nearly 50 years ago.

If you’re interested, you can learn more about it on RedFin.