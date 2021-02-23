Rare half male, half female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — A bird watcher in Pennsylvania spotted what he called a once-in-a-lifetime bird encounter — a cardinal with two colors that is half male and half female.

James Hill said he spotted a rare bilateral gynandromorph Northern Cardinal on Saturday. He said the bird could in theory mate with a male bird and lay eggs or mate with a female and father the eggs.

Hill heard about the bird from a friend of the homeowner where the bird was spotted. He got the homeowner’s permission to snap pictures of the unique bird.

Hill gave more information about the rare cardinal on his Facebook page.