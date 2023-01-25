TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police K-9 in Michigan recently had himself a “ruff” day after he was accused of stealing his owner’s lunch.

The Wyandotte Police Department shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice, who was accused of eating an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist with an emergency.

When the officer returned to the breakroom, they found Ice “leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops,” the department said in a social media post. The officer’s entire lunch was “gone….disappeared, vanished!”

(Wyandotte Police Department – Michigan)

The department said Ice invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and “frankly is not cooperating with the investigation.”

The department said Ice has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach. Several others have even accused Ice of taking food right from coworkers’ hands as they walk by.

“Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too,” the department wrote.

The post racked up over 18,000 reactions from community members who sided with Ice.

“Dozens of attorneys have offered to defend Ofc. Ice ‘pro-bone-o!'” the department said. “Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced.”

The department concluded that Ice would not face any internal discipline or criminal charges.

“Matter of fact one of his local supporters, Lunch Wyandotte, dropped him off a custom-made sandwich today because they felt like he wasn’t being fed enough,” the department said. “The public has spoken.”