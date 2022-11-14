CHICAGO — There is another concert coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023, and it will feature an artist who will headline an event at the Friendly Confines for the first time.
Pink will hold a concert at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 12 as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour.
The Cubs had hinted at this event happening when they put Pink’s name on the marquee at the ballpark on November 4th but didn’t confirm the news until Monday morning.
She will be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE along with KidCutUp. This will be Pink’s first concert at Wrigley Field.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. central time.
This is one of three concerts for 2023 at Wrigley Field as of November 14th, with Dead & Company scheduled to play at the venue on July 9 and 10.
Here are the other dates and venues for Pink’s 2023 Summer Carnival tour:
- Mon, July 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Wed, July 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
- Mon, July 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Thu, Aug. 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field
- Sat, Aug. 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
- Mon, Aug. 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park
- Thu, Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
- Sat, Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Monday, Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
- Monday, Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field
- Monday, Sep. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
- Friday Sep. 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
- Monday, Sep. 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
- Friday, Sep. 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Tuesday, Oct. 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- Thursday, Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Saturday, Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Monday, Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field