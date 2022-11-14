CHICAGO — There is another concert coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023, and it will feature an artist who will headline an event at the Friendly Confines for the first time.

The Cubs have made the official announcement that @Pink will play at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 12th as part of the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ngwbq9rKfr — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 14, 2022

Pink will hold a concert at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 12 as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour.

The Cubs had hinted at this event happening when they put Pink’s name on the marquee at the ballpark on November 4th but didn’t confirm the news until Monday morning.

She will be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE along with KidCutUp. This will be Pink’s first concert at Wrigley Field.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. central time.

This is one of three concerts for 2023 at Wrigley Field as of November 14th, with Dead & Company scheduled to play at the venue on July 9 and 10.

Here are the other dates and venues for Pink’s 2023 Summer Carnival tour:

Mon, July 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed, July 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

Mon, July 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu, Aug. 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sat, Aug. 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Mon, Aug. 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park

Thu, Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Sat, Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Monday, Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Monday, Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

Monday, Sep. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Friday Sep. 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Monday, Sep. 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Friday, Sep. 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Tuesday, Oct. 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Monday, Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field