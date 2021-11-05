Perdue’s Thanksnuggets are out and offered with holiday sauces for Thanksgiving in a bite

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To help consumers celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday again this year, Perdue announced it will re-release a limited number of its original Thanksnuggest—which sold out online in under 3 minutes last November—plus a pair of all-new seasonally inspired dipping sauces.

Perdue created new limited-edition Thanksdippings, designed to pair perfectly with their Thanksnuggets.

The sauces come in two delicious seasonal flavors: Spiced Apple Honey Mustard, inspired by herb and apple stuffing, and CranBBQ Sauce, which adds a dash of smoky deliciousness to traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.

Perdue’s original Thanksnuggest product includes both white meat turkey nuggets with sweet potato seasoned breading and dark meat + cranberry nuggets with stuffing flavored breading.

The sauces will be exclusively available in limited quantities with each purchase of the original Thanksnuggets product at PerdueFarms.com/THANKSNUGGETS starting at 9am ET on Friday, November 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News