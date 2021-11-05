Perdue’s Thanksnuggets are out and offered with holiday sauces for Thanksgiving in a bite

To help consumers celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday again this year, Perdue announced it will re-release a limited number of its original Thanksnuggest—which sold out online in under 3 minutes last November—plus a pair of all-new seasonally inspired dipping sauces.

Perdue created new limited-edition Thanksdippings, designed to pair perfectly with their Thanksnuggets.

The sauces come in two delicious seasonal flavors: Spiced Apple Honey Mustard, inspired by herb and apple stuffing, and CranBBQ Sauce, which adds a dash of smoky deliciousness to traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.

Perdue’s original Thanksnuggest product includes both white meat turkey nuggets with sweet potato seasoned breading and dark meat + cranberry nuggets with stuffing flavored breading.

The sauces will be exclusively available in limited quantities with each purchase of the original Thanksnuggets product at PerdueFarms.com/THANKSNUGGETS starting at 9am ET on Friday, November 5.