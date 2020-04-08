Paul Walker’s daughter shares rare video of him

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is remembering her dad in a special way.

Meadow Walker, 21, posted a private video of her wishing her dad happy birthday prior to his death in a car crash in 2013.

The younger Walker posted the video on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx.”

The “Fast and Furious” actor turned 40, weeks before he was killed in an accident in which he was the lone passenger of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in an office park in the community of Valencia in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Hollywood.

The car was driven by his racing team partner Roger Rodas who also died in the crash.

In the video Meadow Walker posted she is seen surprising her father.

“Happy birthday,” she tells him in the video.

“You just scared the hell out of me,” Paul says as he hugs his daughter “What are you doing? No way.”

Since her father’s death, Meadow Walker has continued his good works with the Paul Walker Foundation which according to its site seeks to “serve as an enduring light of Paul’s unique spirit, far reaching goals, and spontaneous goodwill.”

