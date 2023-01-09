Oscar Mayer has a job opening for a spokesperson who gets to drive their “Wienermobile” all over the country.

The company is searching for a “Hot Dogger” and is encouraging recent college graduates to apply.

They are looking for someone who is “outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”

According to the website, this person would represent Oscar Mayer as a brand ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail and charity functions.

The position is a full-time, one-year assignment.

Anyone interested should apply at: www.oscarmayer.com